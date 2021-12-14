LA mayor to Senate: I never saw sexual harassment by adviser

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told U.S. senators considering his nomination to be ambassador to India that he never witnessed a former top adviser sexually harass one of his police bodyguards, allegations that are at the center of a lawsuit filed against his administration.
The Democratic mayor’s statement Tuesday came during questioning from members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which held a hearing in Washington to consider Garcetti’s nomination. Garcetti was nominated for one of the country’s highest profile diplomatic posts in July by President Joe Biden.