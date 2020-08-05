LA man charged with setting fire during George Floyd protest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 42-year-old man has been indicted on federal arson charges in connection with a fire in May that damaged a popular Los Angeles restaurant during protests of racial inequality that were marred by vandalism and thefts.

Mario Ernesto Alvarado faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the charge that he set a fire at the building that houses Pizzeria Mozza in the Hancock Park neighborhood, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

The blaze broke out during the second of several nights of demonstrations against police brutality across the city that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Alvarado walked into the building on Melrose and Highland avenues, poured flammable liquid onto the ground and set a fire, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. The blaze caused more than $500,000 in structural damage to the building, prosecutors allege.

Alvarado was arrested July 16 and remains free on $25,000 bond. His public defender declined to comment to the Times.

The investigation was carried out by the SAFE LA Task Force, a joint effort between the FBI, the LA Fire Department and police to identify and arrest those who caused property damage and set fires during the demonstrations, the newspaper said.