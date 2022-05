LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been charged with assaulting a woman last year while he was on duty and then lying about it, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Deputy Konrad Thieme and two other deputies responded to a disturbance call in the San Fernando Valley on April 10, 2021, according to the LA County district attorney's office. Thieme allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old woman there.