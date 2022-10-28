Kuster, Burns debate Covid funds, drug treatment, abortion

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster and Republican challenger Robert Burns frequently took jabs and interrupted one another over COVID funding, drug addiction treatment, and abortion rights during their first debate Friday for New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District seat.
When asked if he would have voted in Congress for any of the COVID relief or stimulus money, Burns said possibly, but there needed to be more oversight because “there was way too much money that was just lost to corporations that never existed." He also said many companies are suffering now because of reckless government spending.