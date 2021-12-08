Kroger e-commerce warehouse, nearly 700 jobs coming to NC

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The Kroger Co. plans to build a high-tech warehouse in central North Carolina designed to carry out delivery orders for its customers in the growing e-commerce market, creating nearly 700 jobs over five years, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday.

The customer fulfillment center, to be built in Concord through subsidiary Kroger Fulfillment Network LLC, will use advanced robotics and automation to collect room-temperature, frozen and chilled groceries. The operation will be up and running within 24 months of the groundbreaking, Kroger said in its own news release.