Kosovo leftist opposition party confirmed in landslide win

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s main opposition party has won a clear victory in an early election held amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.
With 98% of the votes counted Monday, the left-wing Determination Movement Party, or Vetevendosje!, had 48%. That left it far ahead of the center-right Democratic Party of Kosovo, or PDK, with 17% and the conservative governing Democratic League of Kosovo, or LDK, with 13%, which both conceded defeat.