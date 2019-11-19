Kobach’s brand still sells with GOP in Senate race in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach isn’t fazed that fellow Republicans worry he’s unpopular or too brash in pushing his hard-right views to keep Kansas’ open U.S. Senate seat in GOP hands next year.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others are so concerned that they’ve spent months urging ex-Kansas congressman Mike Pompeo to step down as U.S. secretary of state and run for the seat Republican Sen. Pat Roberts is leaving. They want to keep Kobach from winning the August GOP primary.

But the ex-Kansas secretary of state isn’t softening his rhetoric or putting less focus on the tough immigration policies that built his national profile. He’s tripling down and deriding critics as “weak Republicans” seeking a “malleable” senator.

Kobach still appeals to conservatives. Speculation about Pompeo shows that Kobach remains a force.