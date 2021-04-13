Known for effort to widen Route 7, former Ridgefield lawmaker returns to public service

3
RIDGEFIELD — John Frey admits he didn’t expect to return to public service so soon. After leaving his seat in the General Assembly — which he held for more than two decades — earlier this year, Frey is returning to his roots as the newest member of Ridgefield’s Board of Police Commissioners.
Frey’s first brush with local government coincided with town implementing parking enforcement in the 1980s. As former chairman of Ridgefield’s parking authority, he worked with then Police Chief Tom Rotunda to roll out the program and pick uniforms for personnel.