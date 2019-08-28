https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Knights-of-Columbus-award-grant-to-Meals-on-Wheels-14391090.php
Knights of Columbus award grant to Meals on Wheels
Photo: Contributed Photo
The Marquette Council of the Knights of Columbus of Ridgefield presented a $1,000 grant to Meals on Wheels to support its food program.
The Knights of Columbus, an organization of Catholic men, sponsors a number of community activities each year. These include Thanksgiving and Easter food drives to help feed the needy, and a free throw basketball contest and other youth activities. Also, funds are used to support a number of other causes.
Meals on Wheels serves any Ridgefield resident regardless of age or income, with short-term, or long-term needs. Meals are served at a modest cost every day of the year.
A staff of 140 volunteers and five part-time enployees prepare and deliver thousands of meals to clients each year.
