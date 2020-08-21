Knife-wielding North Carolina man shot during bus barricade

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina shot a knife-wielding man who barricaded himself in a city bus and later charged at officers who were attempting to remove him, authorities said.

The man was wounded and brought to a hospital following the encounter in Asheville on Thursday morning, news outlets quoted police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse as saying.

The man, later identified as Grant Paul Dalton, 35, was in critical but stable condition as of Thursday afternoon, the department said in a statement.

Police were called to the scene by the Asheville Alcoholic Beverage Commission after commission law enforcement tried to serve him with felony warrants for assault on a law enforcement officer causing serious injury and larceny of a motor vehicle, as well as three misdemeanor warrants for injury to personal property.

The shooting followed more than an hour of negotiation, during which Dalton barricaded himself on the vehicle and began stabbing himself in the neck, police said.

All passengers were able to be evacuated before the man eventually got off the bus and approached officers with the knife in his hand, according to authorities. Officers fired their stun guns and firearms at him, the agency said.

No other injuries were reported.

The State Bureau of Investigation was reviewing the shooting.