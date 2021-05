Contributed photo

The ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter in Ridgefield currently has 20 kittens that will be available in the near future and is expecting to receive more within the month.

Two mama cats recently gave birth while staying with ROAR fosters, producing litters of tabby cats, tuxedo cats, black cats, orange cats and more with lots of different personalities to choose from. The other kittens and moms came to ROAR from other shelters.