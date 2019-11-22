Kitten taken to rescue group tests positive for rabies

DANVILLE, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire health officials say a kitten taken to an animal rescue organization tested positive for rabies.

Health officials say the kitten was found in Danville and brought to the Salem Animal Rescue League on Nov. 13. It began showing symptoms of rabies Tuesday and tested positive for the virus Thursday.

The Health Department said Friday it’s identified all people who had direct physical contact with the kitten and is contacting them to assess their potential risk for exposure to the rabies virus. The kitten was only available to visitors on Nov. 14.

Authorities say the kitten lived outdoors in the area of Main Street between Cobblers Ridge and Hersey Road in Danville. There are believed to be other outdoor cats and kittens there that may be at risk for having rabies. The town’s animal control officer is investigating.