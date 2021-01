Kimmie: Sweet Mama Cat Still Looking for her Forever Family

Don’t let the black coat fool you - she is nothing to be scared of!

In fact, Kimmie is a beautiful mama cat that was found on the side of the road with her 7 babies. She took great care of them and they have all gone home. They are so lucky to have been saved and brought to the shelter, but now it’s her turn to find her furever family!

This 2 year old cat is extremely sweet and loves to sit on your lap. She’s also food motivated which will help her to acclimate quickly to her new home! Though she started out as fairly shy and timid, Kimmie has become a confident and outgoing kitty. When she finally gets the chance to go home, she might need a little time to get back to her courageous self and open up to the kitty she has become. But with her personality, she will make a truly wonderful addition to a home.

Kimmie has since been spayed and would do best in a home without any male cats.

To learn more, please visit the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter’s website at www.roar-ridgefield.org or call the shelter at (203) 438-0158.