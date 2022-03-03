Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, on Thursday after she abruptly ended a voluntary interview with lawmakers last week.
The panel is seeking testimony and additional records from Guilfoyle, who spoke at the rally Trump held on the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, before the riot at the Capitol. Lawmakers say she raised funds for for the rally and was in direct contact with its key participants and organizers.