Kids Stuff
The Not-its! — Melissa & Doug Children’s Series, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Free. Info: levittpavilion.com.
Suzie Shelton & Band — Melissa & Doug Children’s Series, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Free. Info: levittpavilion.com.
Jojo & the Pinecones — Melissa & Doug Children’s Series, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Free. Info: levittpavilion.com.
Nature
The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.
Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: ctaudubon.org.
New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: call 203-966-9577.
Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd. Darien. Info: call 203-655-7459.
Devil’s Den/Lucius Pond Ordway Preserve, a Nature Conservancy property, 33 Pent Rd., Weston; open dawn to dusk to passive recreation; 20 miles of trails; info., concerns, 860-455-0716; natureconservancy.org.
Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton. Info: woodcocknature center.org.
Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Info: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.
Stepping Stones Museum, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203-899-0606.
Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Info: stamfordmuseum.org.