Key Iowa banks won't issue stimulus loans without more info

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two of the largest banks in Iowa say they aren't ready to take applications for the $349 billion small business aid program that began Friday.

MidwestOne Bank and Bankers Trust announced late Thursday they still do not have enough information from the Small Business Administration to proceed. Both indicated they would begin processing applications for the Paycheck Protection Program as soon as they had answers.

MidwestOne is an SBA-preferred lender based in Iowa City that has dozens of branches in Iowa and four other states.

“Banks in the U.S. do not yet have critical program details, or even a final format or place, to send requests to make loans to the federal government,” bank vice president Kyle Long told customers in an email.

He warned that submitting an incomplete or incorrect application could delay their loans, and said the best way forward was to wait until “regulations and forms are complete.”

The program offers loans that can be forgiven if businesses use the money to retain workers.

Des Moines-based Bankers Trust, which calls itself Iowa’s largest privately owned bank, said it was unable to accept applications until more guidance was available.

“We are disappointed in this delay, as are other banks around the country,” the company said.