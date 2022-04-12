Ketanji Brown Jackson is and isn't first Black woman justice JESSICA GRESKO, Associated Press April 12, 2022 Updated: April 12, 2022 11:04 a.m.
1 of5 Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, accompanied by President Joe Biden, waves as she takes the podium to speak during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, accompanied by President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - Judge Shirley Troutman stands with her daughter, Lauren Howard, in the New York Senate Chamber in Albany, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022. Troutman is among 17 Black women and 14 Black men currently serving on their state's highest court, according to the Brennan Center for Justice in New York, which has tracked diversity on those courts. (N.Y. State Senate via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
WASHINGTON (AP) — 11 a.m. Tuesday
Shirley Troutman, a judge on New York's highest court, was working last week when her daughter texted messages that included a clapping hands emoji. Soon, her phone was buzzing with other celebratory messages. The applause and the excitement was for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who last week was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court and will become its first Black female justice.
Written By
JESSICA GRESKO