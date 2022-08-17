Kenya's president-elect will 'engage' in any court challenge CARA ANNA, Associated Press Aug. 17, 2022 Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 7:04 a.m.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan president-elect William Ruto says that if there’s a court challenge to the election results, “we will engage in those” as East Africa's most stable democracy awaits a likely petition from losing candidate Raila Odinga.
Ruto spoke to journalists on Wednesday after meeting with members of his political alliance. He declared that his administration “will have nothing to do with the blackmail we have seen, the threats we have seen, the fear sown around the country” amid differing political views. “We are having our democratic country back,” he said.