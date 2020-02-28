Kentucky tech engineering firm expanding, adding 83 jobs

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky technology engineering firm plans to add at least 83 jobs with a $5.3 million expansion of its headquarters.

STEP CG's headquarters is in Covington and will move to a location on the Ohio River, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said in a news release Thursday. The new facility will provide nearly 7,000 square feet of additional office space, the release said.

The company provides networking, voice, security and professional services for industries including health care, education, manufacturing, financial, retail, legal, government and service providers. It has been headquartered in northern Kentucky since 2015.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval Thursday to a 10-year incentive agreement with the company, providing up to $900,000 in tax incentives.