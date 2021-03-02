Kentucky seeking federal help as floodwaters cause damage March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 8:04 p.m.
1 of14 In this photo taken by a drone, the city of Beattyville, Ky., sits underwater following heavy rains which caused the Kentucky River to flood, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Alex Slitz/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 The city of Beattyville, Ky., sits underwater following heavy rains which caused the Kentucky River to flood, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Alex Slitz/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Ricky Keeton, left, of the Oil Springs Fire Department, and Michael Oiler, of the Thelma Fire Department, make their way through floodwaters as they conduct a water rescue following heavy rain in Paintsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Ryan C. Hermens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Brad Newnam, of Beattyville, Ky., crosses a flooded East Main Street while checking on businesses in the area in downtown Beattyville, Ky., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Heavy rains caused the Kentucky River to flood most of downtown Beattyville. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Alex Slitz/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 In this photo taken by a drone, a boat weaves through partially submerged cars and trailers in the city of Beattyville, Ky., following heavy rains which caused the Kentucky River to flood, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Alex Slitz/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Road crews and members of the Frankfort, Ky., fire department block traffic from traveling on Big Eddy Road as the Kentucky River washes over the roadway in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Ray Smith helps to move the furniture from the home of his friend Kelly Sparrow as the rising Kentucky River inches closer Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Frankfort, Ky. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Brandon Lynch, of Beattyville, Ky., works to clear water inside of Newnam Funeral Home after heavy rains caused the Kentucky River to flood most of downtown Beattyville, Ky., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Alex Slitz/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Phillip Lucas, of Beattyville, Ky., overlooks a flooded Main Street after heavy rains caused the Kentucky River to flood most of downtown Beattyville, Ky., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Lucas owns a building along Main Street and was preparing to assess the damage. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Alex Slitz/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor toured parts of his state hard by heavy rains Tuesday and pledged to seek federal assistance after massive flooding inundated several areas.
Gov. Andy Beshear said “parts of cities are underwater in eastern Kentucky” and Kentucky National Guard members are assisting local and county officials. The governor visited a hard-hit area in Calloway County in western Kentucky on Tuesday.