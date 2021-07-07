Kentucky's Attica Scott challenges US House budget chairman PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN, Associated Press July 7, 2021 Updated: July 7, 2021 11:16 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott, one of two Black women in the state legislature, has announced plans to try to unseat longtime Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth in the state’s only congressional seat controlled by Democrats. In a video announcing her candidacy released Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021, Scott referenced her background as community organizer and activist, declaring that Kentucky's largest city needs “a leader who sees this glaring inequality has the empathy to understand it, and the resolve to address it.” Bryan Woolston/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this June 15, 2021, file photo, House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., talks with reporters after meeting with the House Democratic Caucus and Biden administration officials to discuss progress on an infrastructure bill, at the Capitol in Washington. Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott, one of two Black women in the state legislature, has announced plans to try to unseat longtime Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth in the state’s only congressional seat controlled by Democrats. In a video announcing her candidacy released Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021, Scott referenced her background as community organizer and activist, declaring that Kentucky's largest city needs “a leader who sees this glaring inequality has the empathy to understand it, and the resolve to address it.” J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — State Rep. Attica Scott, one of two Black women in Kentucky's legislature, announced Wednesday that she'll try to unseat longtime Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth in the state’s only congressional district controlled by Democrats.
Yarmuth is currently in his eighth term, and occupies an influential post as chairman of the House Budget Committee. He was a sponsor of the American Rescue Plan Act, which brought millions in federal coronavirus relief to the state.
