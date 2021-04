FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported more than 700 new coronavirus cases and 15 additional virus-related deaths on Friday, along with a slightly higher rate of positive cases.

More than 1.6 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The state has more than a half-million doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available, he said, adding: “It just takes a few minutes to find yours.”