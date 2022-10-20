Kentucky offers expanded Medicaid health coverage for adults

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday extended Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky adults, saying the sweeping initiative will remove some of the health-related obstacles keeping people from getting jobs.
The expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled in the state's Medicaid program, the Democratic governor said at his weekly news conference. They will be eligible for the extended benefits starting Jan. 1, 2023, with no special enrollment period needed.