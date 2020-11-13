Kentucky mom charged after 3 kids test positive for meth

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A 27-year-old Kentucky mother was arrested after three of her young children tested positive for meth while police were investigating an injury her infant son sustained.

Child Protective Services and Elizabethtown police were called to investigate how Malaynah Root’s infant son received a large bruise on his forehead, according to an arrest citation.

While the children were in protective custody, officials tested them for drugs and determined Root's 5-year-old, 3-year-old and 2-year-old children all had methamphetamine in their systems, according to police. Two of the children also tested positive for THC, an ingredient in marijuana, investigators said.

The injured infant was not able to be tested because authorities could not obtain a hair sample, the citation said. Officials noted it could be "assumed” the baby was also exposed to drugs. Police also said they could not determine how he was injured.

Root was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, court records showed. She remained in jail Tuesday on a $1,000 cash bond.

It was not immediately clear whether Root had an attorney who could comment for her.