Kentucky man wounded after exchanging gunfire with police

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky police shot and wounded a man who exchanged gunfire with officers while barricaded in a mobile home, authorities said.

The suspect, Charles Wilson, 51, suffered life-threatening injuries in the Pulaski County shooting on Monday, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported, citing Kentucky State Police.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said it was originally called to the scene, where a 68-year-old man reported being shot.

The shooter, Wilson, returned home and ignored deputies' demands to come out of his house, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook statement. Instead, the statement said, he fired shots at them, prompting the sheriff’s office to call state police for help. Wilson shot the man with a small-caliber weapon but later used what was believed to be a high-powered rifle to fire at law enforcement officers, the sheriff's office said.

At one point during the eight-hour standoff, authorities fired tear gas and later a state police special response team approached the house in an armored vehicle.

Wilson was being treated at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and remained there Tuesday night, the newspaper reported.

The wounded man who initiated the call to police also was being treated at a hospital, though his injuries weren't thought to be life-threatening, police said.