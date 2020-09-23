Kentucky man to face charges in Evansville triple fatality

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A Kentucky man is facing charges following a fiery crash that killed an Evansville woman and her two children, police say.

Damon Rae Busby, 42, of Henderson, Kentucky, will be preliminarily charged with three counts of reckless homicide, Evansville Police Department spokesman Sgt. Nick Winsett said.

The collision Monday afternoon on U.S. 41 in Evansville killed Crystal Lawrence, 36, and her two children, Abigail, 15, and Chase, 6, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said. All died upon impact, Lockyear told the Evansville Courier & Press.

Busby is expected to remain hospitalized for several days, Winsett said.

Witnesses told officers that Busby, who was driving a pickup truck, ran a red light and appeared to be speeding before the crash, Winsett said.

“He never applied the brakes at all as far as we can tell,” Winsett said.

Busby struck a minivan that was either stopped or slowed down for the intersection in front of the truck, Winsett said. The minivan and the pickup burst into flames upon impact.