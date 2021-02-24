Kentucky man charged in connection with Capitol breach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another Kentucky resident has been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, authorities said.

Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton was charged on Tuesday with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct; engaging in physical violence; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the FBI Louisville tweeted. He was expected to have an initial court appearance Wednesday,