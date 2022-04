FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers considered a final batch of bills Thursday before ending a 60-day session marked by Republicans wielding their clout to put their stamp on key state policies.

The Senate gave final passage to legislation that includes ensuring postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers for up to a year after giving birth. The proposal — now headed to Gov. Andy Beshear — is aimed at reducing the state’s chronically high maternal mortality rate.