Kentucky governor issues line-item vetoes of budget bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear used his line-item veto authority Monday to strike limited parts of the massive state budget bill passed by Kentucky's Republican-led legislature.

The vetoes did not remove any specific appropriations, the governor's office said in a statement. Instead, the new governor struck language that would “limit his flexibility" to respond the coronavirus crisis or would “hamper the normal activities" of state government, his office said.

Lawmakers passed a slimmed-down, one-year state budget because of the virus outbreak.

Beshear's action comes one day before lawmakers reconvene at the Capitol to wrap up this year's legislative session. The session has to conclude by the end of Wednesday. The coronavirus outbreak curtailed the number of days lawmakers met in March.

During their wrap-up meetings, lawmakers will decide whether to try to override gubernatorial vetoes. They also could vote to pass other bills awaiting final action.

One of Beshear’s line-item budget vetoes dealt with the Teachers’ Retirement System’s medical insurance fund. He struck language instructing that any excess General Fund contributions to the insurance fund be carried forward to the following year.

In his veto message, Beshear said that provision “fails to live up to" the state's commitment to meet its obligation to retired teachers' health care.