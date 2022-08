FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — College graduation rates are continuing to climb in Kentucky, although undergraduate enrollment has fallen, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said in a report.

Graduation rates increased 1.8 percentage points at public universities and 4.1 points in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, the 2022 Progress Report said. The report provides information about public higher education performance for the 2020-21 school year.