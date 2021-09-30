Kentucky bridge repairs make span safer for motorists, bats

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A deteriorating Kentucky bridge that was home to thousands of endangered gray bats has been repaired in way that makes the span safer for motorists and wildlife, officials said.

A project team from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to make a habitat-focused design as crews replaced the bridge superstructure with new beams, deck and railing and made repairs to the existing abutment and piers, state officials said Wednesday in a statement. Repairs on the rural, two-lane span were made in a way that provides more roosting space for the bats.