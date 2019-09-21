Kentucky airport lands $12.1M federal grant for taxiway work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky airport is receiving a $12.1 million federal grant for taxiway and additional improvements.

A news release from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office says the Louisville Regional Airport Authority was awarded the Federal Aviation Administration grant for the projects at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

McConnell's office says the money will fund infrastructure improvements, including work on multiple taxiways and lighting systems.

The upgrades aim to improve the facility's structural integrity and the safety of airfield operations, particularly during low visibility conditions.