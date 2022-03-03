Kentucky Senate panel OKs bill aimed at energy boycotts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky Senate panel has advanced a proposal that would keep state government from doing business with financial companies that have decided to cut their investments in fossil fuels.

It would also require the Kentucky state treasurer to publish, maintain and update a list of financial companies engaged in energy company boycotts. That list would then be shared with state government entities making investments of more than $1 million annually. If a financial company does not end the boycott, the bill would require that the state government entity divest from those holdings.