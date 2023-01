KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Kenosha man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for knocking a police officer unconscious during protests in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake, prosecutors said.

A federal judge also ordered Ashton Howard, 29, last week to three years on supervised release following his prison term and to pay over $29,000 in restitution for medical expenses stemming from the attack, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.