Keira Cottrell affiliates with Coldwell Banker

Keira Cottrell Keira Cottrell Photo: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Photo: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Keira Cottrell affiliates with Coldwell Banker 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Coldwell Banker Realty in Connecticut announces that Keira Cottrell has affiliated with the Ridgefield and Redding offices. As an affiliated real estate agent, Cottrell will provide residential real estate services in all of Fairfield County as well as the surrounding communities of New Haven County and lower Litchfield County.

“Keira’s passion for real estate and dedication to her clients perfectly align with the standard of excellence upheld by Coldwell Banker Realty,” said Joseph Porricelli, branch vice president of the Ridgefield and Redding offices. “We are looking forward to watching Keira grow her business in new and strategic ways.”

Cottrell is a member of the National Association of Realtors®, Connecticut Association of Realtors®, Ridgefield Board of Realtors® and the SmartMLS. She is active in her community as a volunteer with the parent teacher organization.