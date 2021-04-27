Keeler museum commemorates Battle of Ridgefield anniversary

Contributed photo

The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is commemorating the Battle of Ridgefield, and its anniversary, all day Tuesday, April 27, with a series of engaging and educational experiences, including free tours, children’s activity kits and a virtual happy hour.

Interested persons can learn about the role that the museum played in the battle and the origins of its famous cannonball. History buffs were also invited to visit the center at 152 Main Street to take advantage of free specialty colonial tours on Tuesday morning. The tours were led by skilled storytelling docents in colonial dress, who also shared how the site’s former residents contributed to the Revolutionary War and the Battle of Ridgefield.