Keeler museum commemorates Battle of Ridgefield anniversary

The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center commemorates the Battle of Ridgefield with activities and programs for audiences of all ages, including a colonial walking tour, seen here.

The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is commemorating the Battle of Ridgefield, and its anniversary, all day Tuesday, April 27, with a series of engaging and educational experiences, including free tours, children’s activity kits and a virtual happy hour.

Interested persons can learn about the role that the museum played in the battle and the origins of its famous cannonball. History buffs were also invited to visit the center at 152 Main Street to take advantage of free specialty colonial tours on Tuesday morning. The tours were led by skilled storytelling docents in colonial dress, who also shared how the site’s former residents contributed to the Revolutionary War and the Battle of Ridgefield.

Those looking for a fun and educational way to teach children about the Battle of Ridgefield and other local history can utilize Keeler’s activity kits, which use the center’s core school programming to teach history in an engaging way. They also explore unique stories from the Tavern Museum that bring the history of past residents to life. All of the kits complement each other and build on stories found in a resource developed by “Connecticut Explored” magazine, which talks about the history, culture and geography of Connecticut. The kits range in price from $10 to $26 and are designed for children in the third to fifth grade. They can be purchased online at https://ktmhc.square.site/.

Those interested in mixing history and drinks can join a virtual history-themed happy hour, “A Toast to Connecticut Spirit,” on Tuesday night. All registrants will receive a recipe to make a specialty drink and enjoy a lively discussion about the latest findings from Ridgefield Historical Society’s National Park Service grant. Guests will hear from Doug Haynes, a longtime museum neighbor and owner of the Fountain Inn B&B in Ridgefield, who was inspired by the events of the American Revolution to write historical fiction. And Timothy Keeler, a.k.a. George Hancock, will recount the story of what happened on that fateful April day in 1777. Visit http://www.keelertavernmuseum.org/events to register.