Exhibit shows how Keeler Tavern linked Colonial Ridgefield to world — and its complicity in slavery
RIDGEFIELD — A new exhibit highlights how a 250-year-old tavern connected Colonial-era Ridgefield to the wider world — and doesn't shy away from exploring the darker side of the site's history.
Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center has invited visitors to explore Colonial-era Ridgefield through the museum’s newest exhibit, which celebrates the 250 anniversary of the opening of Timothy Keeler's tavern and general store.