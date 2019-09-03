Keeler Tavern Museum seeks docents

Keeler Tavern Museum volunteers George Hancock and Elizabeth Hancock (not related) are looking for interested people to give public tours of the history center. If interested in joining the team call 203-438-5485 or email cprescott@keelertavernmuseum.org for details.

The Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center is seeking candidates to join its community of public tour docents and share three centuries of stories about Ridgefield’s historic Keeler Tavern .

Docents dress in period clothing as they guide visitors from around the country and the world through the former 18th-century tavern, 19th-century hotel, and early 20th-century summer estate.

“Docents play an integral role in teaching the public about this critical part of American history and Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center’s role in it,” said Cheryl Crowl, Keeler Tavern board member in charge of docent training.

“It’s a very gratifying way to share the region’s history with visitors. I always enjoy watching the faces of people of all ages as they learn about the many interesting facets of our stories.”

Docents receive extensive training and are asked to work at the museum at least one afternoon a month when the site is open to the public, currently Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m.

Those interested may contact the museum office at 203 438-5485 or email cprescott@keelertavernmuseum.org for details.