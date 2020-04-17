Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center to hold virtual happy hour

How well do you really know your Battle of Ridgefield history? There’s still time to find out by entering the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Battle of Ridgefield Trivia Contest. And, as a special thank you to participants, KTM&HC will be holding a “Toast to the Troops” virtual happy hour at 5:30 p.m. on April 27, the 243rd anniversary of the battle held that day in 1777. To sign up for the contest go to https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/ZVgwmJf.

“As a participant in the Battle of Ridgefield Trivia Contest, we are inviting players to toast the troops — both those who fought during the original battle and contestants of the trivia contest to thank them for duking it out online,” said Catherine Prescott, lead curator and assistant museum director at KTM&HC.

Every year for the past five years, KTM&HC has sponsored a spirited History Trivia Contest. This year, the in-person gathering was canceled and moved online. Since April 1, KTM&HC has emailed a daily trivia question about the historic Battle of Ridgefield. Over 275 people are playing from all parts of the state and country.

Most questions are multiple choice; some require a little more thought; and all are quick, fun ways for adults and kids to test their history acumen from the comfort of their homes. Questions are answered on a dedicated, participant-only page on the KTM&HC website; there also is a members-only Facebook group where players discuss their answers and general knowledge of history in a digital, salon-like setting. All questions were researched and compiled by Charlie Pankenier, emcee of the popular “live” History Trivia Contest where contestants competed for the coveted Fountain Trophy and bragging rights.

“This year’s bragging rights take place online to keep within the guidelines for social distancing,” Pankenier said. “Instead of one team winning the trophy, everyone will have had the satisfaction of playing along and learning key facts about this momentous event in our town’s history. We’ll toast our successes and each other in a virtual happy hour.”

The happy hour will be held via Zoom and emceed by a special guest. All participants will receive an email with login information and a complimentary historic cocktail recipe. Sign up to receive daily questions, a happy hour invitation, and a cocktail recipe at this link: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/ZVgwmJf.