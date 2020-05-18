Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center hosts virtual walking tours

Daniel Levine, artistic director of ACT of Connecticut, introduces the “Gilberts in the Gardens” virtual walking tour at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center. Levine and Bryan Perri, resident music supervisor at ACT, will take visitors on a virtual tour in 15 video segments. less Daniel Levine, artistic director of ACT of Connecticut, introduces the “Gilberts in the Gardens” virtual walking tour at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center. Levine and Bryan Perri, resident music ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center hosts virtual walking tours 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Missing the outdoors? Sign up to receive a daily video of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s Gilberts in the Gardens virtual walking tour with Dan Levine & Bryan Perri of ACT of Connecticut.

To view the videos featuring Dan and Bryan’s fun spin on KTM&HC’s history, culminating in the full feature and some surprise entertainment at the virtual Cannonball Gala To Go on May 23, visit https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/SgiyzZY.

For details and tickets to the Cannonball Gala To Go, visit https://galatogo.lpages.co/gala-to-go-landing-page/.

For more information about Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, visit keelertavernmuseum.org, @KeelerTavernMuseum on Facebook and Instagram, and @KeelerTavern on Twitter.