https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Keeler-Tavern-Museum-History-Center-hosts-15277836.php
Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center hosts virtual walking tours
Photo: Contributed Photo
Missing the outdoors? Sign up to receive a daily video of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s Gilberts in the Gardens virtual walking tour with Dan Levine & Bryan Perri of ACT of Connecticut.
To view the videos featuring Dan and Bryan’s fun spin on KTM&HC’s history, culminating in the full feature and some surprise entertainment at the virtual Cannonball Gala To Go on May 23, visit https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/SgiyzZY.
For details and tickets to the Cannonball Gala To Go, visit https://galatogo.lpages.co/gala-to-go-landing-page/.
For more information about Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, visit keelertavernmuseum.org, @KeelerTavernMuseum on Facebook and Instagram, and @KeelerTavern on Twitter.
View Comments