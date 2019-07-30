Keeler Notes: Fall fund-raiser party set for Sept. 14

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center will host their annual Fall Party on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. The yearly gala to benefit educational programs at KTC&HC promises to be the best yet, with spirited dance music by NYC-based Bellatonic, hors d’oeuvres and dinner by Ridgefield’s own Sarah Bouissou Catering, cocktails, mocktails, wine, beer, a silent and live auction, lawn games, and a few surprises.

The Fall Party Committee, which includes Christine Boris, Josh Fischer, Jenn Hansen, and Lisa Terry, is hard at work (and having fun) getting the 4-acre grounds of the area’s regional history center ready for this not-to-be-missed event. Guests are welcome to tour the Museum House, Carriage Barn, Sunken Garden, and new Visitor Center.

Tickets will go on sale soon; please visit keelertavernmuseum.org/events/122/the-fall-party/ and The Fall Party Facebook page @keelertavernmuseum for information.

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is located at 152 Main Street, Ridgefield. Find us also on Instagram and Twitter @keelertavernmuseum.

Sponsorships for the party are available.

Lynn Felici-Gallant