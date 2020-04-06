Keeler Museum offers daily digital trivia quiz on Battle of Ridgefield

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is offering a daily digital Battle of Ridgefield trivia contest through April 30. Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is offering a daily digital Battle of Ridgefield trivia contest through April 30. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Keeler Museum offers daily digital trivia quiz on Battle of Ridgefield 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

How well do you really know your Battle of Ridgefield history? It’s time to find out by entering Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s Battle of Ridgefield trivia contest.

In recognition of the 243rd anniversary of the Battle of Ridgefield on April 27, 2020, KTM&HC is emailing daily trivia questions about this historic event from April 1-30. Most questions are multiple choice; some require a little more thought; and all are quick, fun ways for adults and kids to test their history acumen from the comfort of their homes. All questions are answered on a dedicated, participant-only page on the KTM&HC website.

“Every year for the past five years, KTM&HC has sponsored a spirited History Trivia Contest for adults and children,” said Catherine Prescott, lead curator and assistant museum director at KTM&HC. “This year we had to cancel our in-person gathering because of the coronavirus, so we came up with a creative way to make it a virtual game.”

The questions were researched and compiled by Charlie Pankenier, emcee of the popular “live” History Trivia Contest where contestants competed for the coveted Fountain Trophy and bragging rights.

“This year’s quiz will be spread across an entire month to keep within the guidelines for social distancing,” Pankenier said. “Instead of one team winning the trophy, everyone will have had the satisfaction of playing along for 30 days and learning key facts about this momentous event in our town’s history.”

KTM&HC encourages families, friends, and single contestants to play virtually. Everyone who plays is also invited to a private Facebook group where people can discuss their answers and general knowledge of history in a digital, salon-like setting.

Entry is free and open to all ages and levels of knowledge. To play, sign up to receive daily questions at this link: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/ZVgwmJf.