Keeler Kids summer camp to participate in camp fair

Parents and children interested in 2020 summer camps are invited to attend the Ridgefield Camp Fair Thursday, March 19, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m., in the Garden House at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, 152 Main St., Ridgefield. Admission is free. There is limited on-site parking with additional parking at the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield.

KTM&HC’s Keeler Kids Summer Camp will be featured at the fair, along with 14 other camps ranging from traditional day camps to overnight camps to specialty camps. Some of these camps include Back to Rock; Kiwi Country Day Camp; Macaroni Kid; Ridgefield Academy; Ridgefield Boys and Girls Club (partnering with Keeler Kids this year!); Ridgefield School of Dance; Woodcock Nature Center; and YMCA Camp Mohawk.

Keeler Kids offers children in grades 1 through 7+ an opportunity to step back in time and experience what life was like at Ridgefield’s most historic site through a variety of fun, hands-on, and educational activities including crafts, games, songs, stories, and foods from times past.

Each Keeler Kids session features a special theme based on the stories of the people who lived at the property from the early days of the town’s settlement in 1708 to the 20th century when the Cass Gilbert family owned the “Cannonball House.”

Session 1 explores Timothy Keeler’s Tavern during Colonial Days; Session 2 has campers construct skyscrapers for architect Cass Gilbert in the Roaring Twenties; and in Session 3 campers will try their hand at costuming and set design in the age of the Silver Screen. New this year, KTM&HC is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Ridgefield on an extended-day program.

The Ridgefield Camp Fair is an opportunity for parents and caregivers to gather details about Keeler Kids and other camps. It is organized by the Kiwi Country Day Camp and co-sponsored by Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, YMCA Camp Mohawk, and Macaroni Kid. For additional information about the fair, contact charisse@kiwicountrydaycamp.com.

For information or to register for Keeler Kids Summer Camp, visit keelertavernmuseum.org/education/keeler-kids/ or call 203-438-5485.

Snow date for the fair is Monday, March 23.