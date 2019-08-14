Keeler Kids strike a pose wearing historic fashion

The Keeler Tavern Museum hosted a fashion show on Aug. 2. The event was part of the third session of Keeler Kids which was themed "Historic Fashion Design."

The third session of Keeler Kids was themed “Historic Fashion Design” and held during the end of July and beginning of August. Campers cut and constructed a historic costume inspired by 19th century fashion found in the Museum’s collection.

Brooklyn-based performance costume designer Corrine Huhnke taught campers how to apply design elements from 19th century women’s and men’s fashion to construct a creation of their own using vintage clothing and accessories found at the Ridgefield Thrift Shop.

Many campers got to use a sewing machine for the first time. They each had their own sewing atelier set up in the Garden House, complete with sewing machine and mannequin.

Campers modeled their final creations at the fashion show for family and friends at Friday’s ice cream social.