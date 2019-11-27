Karla Murtaugh named to Christie’s inaugural Masters Circle

Karla Murtaugh of Neumann Real Estate was recently named to the Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle.

Presented at the 2019 Christie’s International Real Estate Luxury Agent Conference held last week in Houston, Texas, the Masters Circle is a group of top-performing agents within the Christie’s International Real Estate global invitation-only network.

“We are incredibly proud of Karla on her recognition as a Masters Circle member,” said Russ Neumann, partner at Neumann Real Estate. “Karla exemplifies top-notch customer service, an incredible networking ability, and an unsurpassed knowledge of the local market. To have her be recognized internationally for these attributes is truly an honor she deserves.”

Masters Circle members are chosen based on their success and expertise at the high end of the market, as well as their specialization in different property types.

The agent’s ability to deliver the highest level of service to sophisticated clients around the world sets them apart in the industry and makes them a perfect fit for the specialist universe that is unique to Christie’s. Together, the membership represents over 4,700 combined luxury home listings with areas of market expertise ranging from waterfront, equestrian, mountain, and ski, to vineyards, development, urban, suburban, and private islands among others.

“We are excited to have established this group of luxury real estate specialists operating at the top level in their respective regions,” said Dan Conn, Christie’s International Real Estate Chief Operating Officer. “Members gain access to an invaluable network to discuss industry trends and establish leadership in their particular areas of specialty, and promote their listings to other Masters Circle luxury real estate specialists. This elite group will further enhance the ability for the Christie’s International Real Estate network to serve buyers and sellers of fine properties worldwide.”