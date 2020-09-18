Karate, guitar and robotics programs at Parks & Recreation

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation logo. Ridgefield Parks & Recreation logo. Photo: Contributed / Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Photo: Contributed / Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Karate, guitar and robotics programs at Parks & Recreation 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Now more than ever, kids need to improve their focus, unplug from devices, and be mindful of their body and behavior. Karate will help with all of that and more. Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s classes, presented by Ridgefield Kempo, will not only get students, ages 3- to 12-years old, physically active, but they will learn respect for themselves and others. You may sign up for once or twice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and/or Saturdays at the Recreation Center.

Is your child ready to go from playing air guitar to the real thing? Register for our new Guitar 101 classes for children, ages 7- to 10-years old. Experienced instructors from Bach to Rock will use special arrangements of popular music and innovative approaches to develop a student’s musical and instrumental skills. Classes meet at the Recreation Center on Tuesdays, from Oct. 6 to Dec. 1. Guitars will be available upon request.

If your kids are into robots, then they’ll love our new Introduction to Robotics with Ozobots program. Students, in kindergarten through second grade, will learn the concepts of computer programming by using Ozocodes, where color codes control the behavior of a robot. Classes meet at the Recreation Center on Thursdays, from Oct. 8 to Nov. 12.

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.