Kansas woman who sold heroin laced with fentanyl sentenced

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Leavenworth woman who prosecutors said heroin laced with fentanyl despite knowing that buyers were overdosing has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

Amber Juarez, 37, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Prosecutors said Monday at her sentencing hearing that Juarez knew buyers in Leavenworth were overdosing on the drugs but continued to sell them.

Juarez sold heroin on three occasions to a confidential informant and heroin from two of the batches were mixed with fentanyl, prosecutors said. Detectives said Juarez sold more than a kilogram of heroin in about five months.