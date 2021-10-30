Kansas vaccine mandate foes rally, vent anger in hearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Hundreds of people opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates rallied Saturday at the Kansas Statehouse, encouraged by Republicans who see President Joe Biden's policies as a spur for higher turnout among conservative voters.
The rally kicked off ahead of a rare weekend legislative committee hearing on mandates that affect as many as 100 million Americans. The hearing gave dozens of mandate opponents a chance to vent their frustration and anger both with the Democratic president's administration and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.