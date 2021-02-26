Kansas plan puts $450M in COVID funds in unemployment system

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas advanced a new proposal Friday to put $450 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government into the state's unemployment program to help cover losses from fraudulent claims.
GOP members of the House commerce committee included the measure in a bill aimed at overhauling the unemployment system and giving lawmakers more control over an upgrade of computers at the state's Department of Labor. The committee approved the bill on a voice vote, sending it to the full House for debate, possibly as early as next week.