Kansas man sues after he was hurt in Branson go-kart crash

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas man is suing after he was injured while driving a go-kart in the Missouri tourist town of Branson.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Ryan Landie, of Lenexa, Kansas, filed the lawsuit Saturday in federal court. It alleges that the operators of The Track Family Fun Parks in Branson were negligent in failing to prevent the May 2018 crash.

It happened as Landie was riding with his young son, who was ready to stop after several laps. The lawsuit says Landie was told to pull over to the staging area, where they were rear-ended.

The lawsuit says there were no employees around to help. Landie also claims the operators refused to provide medical attention or call an ambulance for Landie, who underwent surgery on his shoulder.

